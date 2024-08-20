Leagues Cup 2024: Most memorable MLS wins over LIGA MX

Heading into Leagues Cup, San Jose were dead last in the overall MLS standings. But that didn't stop them from going toe-to-toe with a LIGA MX powerhouse, and Leagues Cup contender, in Chivas.

Jeremy Ebobisse handed the Quakes the lead after just six minutes, but Roberto Alvarado's stoppage-time strike sent the match to penalty kicks. In the shootout, goalkeeper Daniel made one save, and former Earthquakes homegrown star Cade Cowell missed the target to propel San Jose to victory.