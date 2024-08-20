Leagues Cup 2024: Most memorable MLS wins over LIGA MX

We've reached the Leagues Cup semifinals, and we're guaranteed a second-straight MLS champion with four MLS teams left standing.
This follows MLS teams winning 18 head-to-head matches against their LIGA MX neighbors, as well as nine penalty shootout victories.
League
Wins
PK Wins
Losses
MLS
18
9
10
LIGA MX
10
6
18
Before a champion is decided on Aug. 25, let's spotlight the best MLS wins over LIGA MX foes in this year's tournament.
In a group with two LIGA MX giants, Austin FC got their Leagues Cup off to a flying start.
The Verde & Black took an early lead against Pumas UNAM, but played down a man for nearly 60 minutes following Osman Bukari's red card. Leading 3-2 in stoppage time, goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland was the hero, denying a Guillermo Martínez penalty to seal the win.
Heading into Leagues Cup, San Jose were dead last in the overall MLS standings. But that didn't stop them from going toe-to-toe with a LIGA MX powerhouse, and Leagues Cup contender, in Chivas.
Jeremy Ebobisse handed the Quakes the lead after just six minutes, but Roberto Alvarado's stoppage-time strike sent the match to penalty kicks. In the shootout, goalkeeper Daniel made one save, and former Earthquakes homegrown star Cade Cowell missed the target to propel San Jose to victory.
Austin kept their incredible Leagues Cup run going by racing past LIGA MX powerhouse Monterrey.
Second-half goals from Jáder Obrian and Dani Pereira ensured Austin would top the group, and contributed to Rayados' early exit.
Toronto FC expertly navigated their Leagues Cup group, defeating New York Red Bulls in a shootout before topping the group with a victory over Concacaf Champions Cup title-holders Pachuca.
With the match knotted at 1-1 in the 78th minute, homegrown defender Kobe Franklin fired home a left-footed volley for a 2-1 upset win.
In their final Group Stage match, LA Galaxy had already secured a Round of 32 spot. However, Chivas needed a win (either in regulation or in penalties) to reach the knockout rounds.
Both teams found the back of the net within the first 11 minutes, and Cowell's header in the dying moments canceled out Gabriel Pec's strike. When penalty kicks arrived, goalkeeper Novak Micovic was LA's hero, eliminating Chivas with a big stop.
Seattle Sounders booked their place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Pumas.
Paul Rothrock got the party started in the 32nd minute, while Jordan Morris highlighted the night with two goals.
New York City FC spoiled Tigres' Leagues Cup run with a stunning 2-1 upset victory in the Round of 16.
Tigres took the lead following a header by Guido Pizzaro after 18 minutes. Maxi Moralez equalized just two minutes later, before Santi Rodriguez struck in the 65th minute to complete the comeback and guide NYCFC into the quarterfinals.
The Cinderella Story of Leagues Cup 2024, Colorado have ousted four straight LIGA MX opponents en route to a semifinal spot. The Rapids defeated León in penalties in their final group-stage game, before earning thrilling wins over FC Juárez and Toluca FC in the knockout rounds.
In the quarterfinals, the Rapids held strong against Club América and slipped past the Leagues Cup favorites with a wild 9-8 penalty shootout win.