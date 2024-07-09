Leagues Cup 2024 Bracket Challenge: Enter for a chance to win big

Matchday

With Leagues Cup 2024 nearing, fans can put their MLS and Liga MX knowledge to the test with the Leagues Cup Bracket Challenge for a chance to win cash prizes, including a grand prize of $10,000.

It's free to play, with submissions due by July 26 when the tournament's first match kicks off.

Play the Leagues Cup Bracket Challenge

How to play

  • Visit LeaguesCup.com/BracketChallenge before July 26, the official kickoff of the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage and select “Play Now”
  • Lock in your group stage predictions by selecting the teams in each group in order of your prediction
  • Continue to the Knockout Stage Bracket to continue selecting your picks through the Final
  • Each player can only submit one bracket – so choose your predictions carefully!
  • Win the most points by the end of the tournament, win the biggest prize!
  • Visit the Leaderboard to see how your picks stack up against other competitors
  • Track your picks throughout the tournament on any device
  • Set up a “League” within the Bracket Challenge and invite fans in to compete against each other

Scoring

Bracket Game Entry Period

  • Correct group first place or second place pick = 30 pts
  • Correct group selection for a club to qualify but not in the correct spot = 20 pts

Knockout Stage Entry Period

  • Round of 32 = 10 points for each correct pick
  • Round of 16 = 30 points for each correct pick
  • Quarterfinals = 75 points for each correct pick
  • Semifinals = 175 points for each correct pick
  • Final = 250 points for each correct pick
  • Third Place Game = 150 points for a correct pick

How to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and tv.apple.com in more than 100 countries and regions.

