Latte Lath! MLS-record signing bags brace in Atlanta United debut

Emmanuel Latte Lath is already showing his worth for Atlanta United .

The MLS-record incoming transfer (reported $22 million plus add-ons) scored a brace in his Five Stripes debut, beating CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois twice in Saturday's 3-2 season-opening win .

Latte Lath opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, heading Saba Lobjanidze's corner kick into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead, much to the delight of a raucous crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After Nathan Saliba's 63rd-minute equalizer for CFTML, Latte Lath put Atlanta back on top within minutes, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box.

Returning club legend and fellow winter DP signing Miguel Almirón was also in the starting XI for Atlanta, who are among the early-season favorites in a loaded Eastern Conference.