Late drama! Berhalter & Müller complete Vancouver Whitecaps comeback

"It shows belief, and it shows that we believe in each other and that it doesn’t matter if we’re 2-1 down in the 91st minute. We still have a chance.”

Thomas Müller and Sebastian Berhalter were determined to prove that Saturday night, as both stars found the back of the net in second-half stoppage time to turn a would-be loss into an incredible 3-2 win .

But there’s a reason the Whitecaps reached the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup presented by Audi finals last year: they don’t go down without a fight.

Down 2-1 against Cascadian rivals Portland Timbers as the clock struck 90 minutes at BC Place, Vancouver were staring a second straight home defeat in the face.

SEBASTIAN BERHALTER AT THE DEATH! 🔥 He's surely just won it for @WhitecapsFC ! pic.twitter.com/stsYViEKsx

But Müller picked a perfect time to return to form, coolly slotting home the game-tying penalty in the 91st minute.

In his previous five games across all competitions, the Germany and Bayern Munich legend hadn’t registered a single goal contribution.

Since bagging a brace in a Matchday 2 victory over Toronto FC , Müller struggled to make his typical difference in the final third.

Thomas Müller from the spot! @WhitecapsFC are level with five minutes of stoppage time to go. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA8oJFK3bo

Bravo Berhalter

With just over two months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Berhalter is doing everything he can to ensure his name is among those on USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s final roster.

Fresh off a sensational 2025 season, in which he earned MLS Best XI and All-Star honors, Berhalter has picked up right where he left off to begin this campaign.

Now with 3g/4a through six games, Berhalter leads the Whitecaps in goal contributions and, according to Apple TV analyst Sacha Kljestan, has firmly entrenched himself in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversations.

Berhalter's success has caught Pochettino's eye, as the USMNT boss handed him a start against Portugal during the last international window.

"It's a testament to the culture that Jesper [Sørensen]'s built, testament to the guys that everyone still believes, no one panics," said Berhalter.