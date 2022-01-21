Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic may miss Portland Timbers opener after sports hernia surgeries

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Portland Timbers' preparations for the 2022 MLS regular season just got a bit more difficult.

Starting center backs Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic both recently underwent successful surgeries to repair sports hernias, procedures that should keep the duo out approximately six weeks, the club announced Friday.

The Timbers open their Western Conference title defense on Feb. 26 when hosting defending Supporters' Shield champions New England Revolution at Providence Park.

In 2021, Mabiala and Zuparic combined to make 57 regular-season appearances (51 starts) and were manager Giovanni Savarese's first-choice duo throughout their run to Portland's third MLS Cup appearance.

Savarese could lean heavily on Bill Tuiloma in the pair's absence. The New Zealand international made 27 appearances (19 starts) last regular season.

Zac McGraw is the next most-seasoned option in the squad after playing in 11 games during his second MLS season.

Zuparic developed a hernia last season, according to the club, and eventually opted for surgery after initially trying to recover through rest and treatment. Mabiala's hernia first presented this week, the club said.

The Timbers dealt with double-digit injury absences at times last season while managing both the start of league play and the Concacaf Champions League. They aren't playing in the latter competition in 2022 after losing MLS Cup on penalty kicks to New York City FC.

Portland Timbers Larrys Mabiala Dario Zuparic

Related Stories

Portland Timbers transfer MLS legend Diego Valeri to Argentina's Lanús
Sources: Portland Timbers finalizing U22 Initiative deal for Argentine youth international
Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps loan midfielder Janio Bikel to Italy's Vicenza
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps loan midfielder Janio Bikel to Italy's Vicenza
USMNT names 28-player roster for January/February World Cup Qualifying window

USMNT names 28-player roster for January/February World Cup Qualifying window
Columbus Crew sign defender Will Sands after trade with NYCFC
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign defender Will Sands after trade with NYCFC
LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado in trade with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado in trade with Toronto FC
Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2023
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2023
Matt Turner to Arsenal? Why he should go & what it means for New England, USMNT
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Matt Turner to Arsenal? Why he should go & what it means for New England, USMNT
More News
Video
Video
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
13:03

San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
LAFC Season Preview
14:58

LAFC Season Preview
More Video