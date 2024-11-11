LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

A familiar matchup awaits in the Western Conference Semifinals, as LAFC host Seattle Sounders FC during the next phase of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 23 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
The winner advances to a Western Conference Final against either LA Galaxy or Minnesota United FC, set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)
After Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF got eliminated in Round One, LAFC have pole position to host MLS Cup.
That provides a huge incentive to Steve Cherundolo's squad, which won the league title in 2022 (home to Philadelphia Union) and lost in 2023 (away to Columbus Crew). They're trying to become the third team in league history to make three-straight MLS Cups, following the New England Revolution (2005-07) and D.C. United (1996-99).
Key to those efforts? Star forward Denis Bouanga, who's notched back-to-back 20-goal seasons. Ditto for rising Polish international Mateusz Bogusz, whose game-winning strike sent LAFC past Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Round One – giving him 20 goals across all competitions this year.
The Black & Gold also count on French legends Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. Lloris is a Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, while Giroud seeks his first MLS goal since debuting in mid-August.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 57 points (16W-9L-9D)
At long last, will Seattle end their struggles against LAFC?
The Sounders are winless in their last 10 matches against the Black & Gold (0W-8L-2D), including three knockout-game eliminations. That covers a 2023 Western Conference Semifinal, 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal and 2024 US Open Cup semifinal. In fact, Brian Schmetzer's team hasn't beaten LAFC since May 2021. Bogey team, anyone?
For Seattle, the good news is their defense remains elite. They allowed a league-low 35 goals in the regular season, then twice got PK shootout heroics from Stefan Frei in a Round One sweep of Houston Dynamo FC.
In the attack, Seattle are led by striker Jordan Morris and midfielder Albert Rusnák. That duo, which combined for 23g/21a during the regular season, is expected back after missing Game 2 at Houston due to injury.