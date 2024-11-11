LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

A familiar matchup awaits in the Western Conference Semifinals, as LAFC host Seattle Sounders FC during the next phase of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

The winner advances to a Western Conference Final against either LA Galaxy or Minnesota United FC , set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.

Seed: Western Conference No. 1

Western Conference No. 1 Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)

After Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF got eliminated in Round One, LAFC have pole position to host MLS Cup.

That provides a huge incentive to Steve Cherundolo's squad, which won the league title in 2022 (home to Philadelphia Union) and lost in 2023 (away to Columbus Crew). They're trying to become the third team in league history to make three-straight MLS Cups, following the New England Revolution (2005-07) and D.C. United (1996-99).

Key to those efforts? Star forward Denis Bouanga, who's notched back-to-back 20-goal seasons. Ditto for rising Polish international Mateusz Bogusz, whose game-winning strike sent LAFC past Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Round One – giving him 20 goals across all competitions this year.