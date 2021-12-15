LAFC land forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi via Expansion Draft trade

To land Tajouri-Shradi, LAFC sent $400,000 in General Allocation Money to Charlotte for the 2022 season. The expansion side picked him with their fifth and final selection.

The move was announced Tuesday evening, with the left-footed attacker giving the Black & Gold a possible starter who carries four seasons of MLS experience.

“Ismael is an explosive attacking player who is a proven winner in MLS and is a good fit to how we look to play,” LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington said in a team release. “We know from experience he is difficult to defend and brings great pedigree to our club.”