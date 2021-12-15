Transfer Tracker

LAFC land forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi via Expansion Draft trade

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi NYCFC

Fresh off winning MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has been traded to LAFC after being selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

To land Tajouri-Shradi, LAFC sent $400,000 in General Allocation Money to Charlotte for the 2022 season. The expansion side picked him with their fifth and final selection.

The move was announced Tuesday evening, with the left-footed attacker giving the Black & Gold a possible starter who carries four seasons of MLS experience.

“Ismael is an explosive attacking player who is a proven winner in MLS and is a good fit to how we look to play,” LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington said in a team release. “We know from experience he is difficult to defend and brings great pedigree to our club.”

Since joining NYCFC in 2018, the 27-year-old Libyan international has recorded 26 goals and nine assists across 84 regular-season games (49 starts). He can play both out wide and centrally.

LAFC are searching for a new head coach after Bob Bradley departed earlier this offseason to become Toronto FC’s head coach and sporting director.

Aside from Tajouri-Shardi, LAFC count Uruguay international Brian Rodriguez, former MVP Carlos Vela and reigning Newcomer of the Year Cristian Arango as leading attacking options.

Charlotte were allotted five picks in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, though incoming clubs often leverage selections into trades for additional resources.

