On Saturday, April 16, LAFC teamed up with LA Works and the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy (PVPLC) to host a day of service. Supporters of the Black and Gold met at Abalone Cove Reserve to help provide care for the local land – planting native shrubs, removing invasive weeds and restoring the beachfront habitat for local wildlife – to preserve the natural beauty of the iconic Southern California coastline as a place for all to enjoy.