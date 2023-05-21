LAFC take Western Conference lead as CCL looms: "We couldn't be happier"

Can anything stop this LAFC train from rolling down the tracks? The defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions appear to be impenetrable to the usual pitfalls in Major League Soccer.

There’s playing across multiple competitions, especially the grueling Concacaf Champions League, which sidetracked Seattle Sounders FC’s regular season a year ago.

And then there’s injuries. The Black & Gold are down their top three center backs in Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo and Giorgio Chiellini, as well as midfielder Kellyn Acosta, yet there is no letdown from this squad. The latest example was a potentially tricky matchup against an upstart San Jose Earthquakes team as part of Rivalry Week Saturday night.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo rotated his squad – although after the match said an upcoming El Trafico US Open Cup showdown against the LA Galaxy Tuesday night had no bearing on his lineup decisions – and that didn’t matter.

Stipe Biuk scored very early and Carlos Vela tallied very late, with the Mexican star's penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time the decisive goal in a 2-1 win at BMO Stadium.

Vela was part of a triple substitution just past the hour mark, which also saw Timothy Tillman and Dénis Bouanga enter the match.

“I think everybody is really happy in the point and in the place we are right now, because we saw other years, teams playing different competitions at the same times and struggling most of the time,” Vela said. “And in the way we are managed – games, minutes, tiredness and everything, I think we are doing a really good job.