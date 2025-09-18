LAFC: Son Heung-Min named Player of the Matchday

Son and LAFC will look to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot when they welcome RSL to BMO Stadium on Sunday evening (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ; FS1, FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.