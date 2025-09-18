LAFC: Son Heung-Min named Player of the Matchday

Son Heung-Min netted his first LAFC hat trick on Matchday 34 to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
The South Korean superstar scored three minutes into Wednesday's road match, kickstarting LAFC’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake. He also tallied from long range and late on a Denis Bouanga assist.
The league-record signing is now up to 5g/1a in his first six appearances for the Black & Gold. Since Son joined LAFC in early August, they've gone 3W-1L-2D with 2.33 goals scored per game.
Son joins Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela as the only players in LAFC history to score five or more goals in their first six games. He's also the seventh player in club history to score a hat trick.
Son and LAFC will look to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot when they welcome RSL to BMO Stadium on Sunday evening (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes).
