LAFC sign Timothy Tillman to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

LAFC have signed midfielder Timothy Tillman to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

Tillman joined the Black & Gold ahead of the 2023 season from German club Greuther Fürth.

In nearly three seasons with LAFC, the 26-year-old has recorded 11g/14a in 120 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club lift the 2024 US Open Cup.

Internationally, Tillman received his first USMNT call-ups in 2024 after filing a one-time change of association following youth appearances for Germany. He made his senior debut in a January camp friendly against Slovenia.

"We are thrilled to extend Timmy’s contract and ensure he remains an important part of LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

"Timmy has established himself as an integral player for our club. His versatility, creativity, and athleticism allow him to influence the game in many ways.