LAFC sign Timothy Tillman to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
LAFC have signed midfielder Timothy Tillman to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.
Tillman joined the Black & Gold ahead of the 2023 season from German club Greuther Fürth.
In nearly three seasons with LAFC, the 26-year-old has recorded 11g/14a in 120 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club lift the 2024 US Open Cup.
Internationally, Tillman received his first USMNT call-ups in 2024 after filing a one-time change of association following youth appearances for Germany. He made his senior debut in a January camp friendly against Slovenia.
"We are thrilled to extend Timmy’s contract and ensure he remains an important part of LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"Timmy has established himself as an integral player for our club. His versatility, creativity, and athleticism allow him to influence the game in many ways.
"We are proud to reward his contributions and look forward to continuing to compete for trophies together. I also want to thank his agent, Markus, for his professionalism and partnership throughout this process."
