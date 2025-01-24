LAFC sign midfielder Yaw Yeboah

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed midfielder Yaw Yeboah to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.
The Black & Gold acquired Yeboah’s rights from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) after the incoming expansion club selected Yeboah in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. He will occupy an international slot on LAFC’s roster.
The 27-year-old Ghanaian international spent the past three seasons with the Columbus Crew, tallying 6g/13a in 93 matches across all competitions. Yeboah helped Columbus win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.
"Yaw is a dynamic and versatile player with MLS experience and success with qualities that fit well with our team," said LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington.
"We are looking forward to welcoming Yaw and his family to L.A. and are confident he will help achieve our ongoing goal of winning trophies."
Before coming to MLS, Yeboah played across Europe for Wisła Kraków (Poland), FC Twente (Netherlands), Lille (France) and more.
Internationally, Yeboah has four caps with Ghana. He featured at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup while on the books at Manchester City.
LAFC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant