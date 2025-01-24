LAFC sign midfielder Yaw Yeboah

LAFC have signed midfielder Yaw Yeboah to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

The Black & Gold acquired Yeboah’s rights from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) after the incoming expansion club selected Yeboah in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. He will occupy an international slot on LAFC’s roster.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian international spent the past three seasons with the Columbus Crew, tallying 6g/13a in 93 matches across all competitions. Yeboah helped Columbus win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.

"Yaw is a dynamic and versatile player with MLS experience and success with qualities that fit well with our team," said LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington.