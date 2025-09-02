LAFC sign midfielder Jailson

LAFC have signed free-agent midfielder Jailson through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian veteran most recently played for LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, where he produced 1g/1a over 30 appearances across all competitions.

He had previous stints with Chapecoense, Grêmio and Palmeiras in his native Brazil, as well as stops at Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) and Dalian Pro (China). He's recorded a career total of 9g/5a in 259 games.

“We are excited to welcome Jailson to LAFC,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. “Beyond his quality and versatility on the field, he brings experience, professionalism, and the kind of character that fits with our culture.