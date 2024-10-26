LAFC seek third consecutive MLS Cup run: "Our guys are experienced"

Few clubs enter the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with as much big-game experience or star power as Western Conference No. 1 seed LAFC .

Case in point? The Black & Gold have made MLS Cup presented by Audi the last two seasons, winning in 2022 and losing in 2023, and have reached six finals across the last three years.

Now, as LAFC chase a third straight MLS Cup appearance, they're again equipped with one of the league's deepest rosters, bolstered by the addition of French national team legends Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

"I think there's a sense of excitement from everyone and I think that's probably standard of every club at this stage of the season," head coach Steve Cherundolo told reporters before Sunday's opener vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BMO Stadium (9:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes).