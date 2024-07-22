LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz wins Goal of the Matchday 

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz continued his breakout 2024 season by winning AT&T Goal of the Matchday for the second time this year, claiming the honors for Matchday 28 with 36.7% of the fan vote.
Bogusz, the winner for Matchday 1+2, helped guide the Black & Gold to a commanding 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC with a spectacular long-range volley.
2nd place (25%), Brad Smith: The former Australian international's thunderous strike into the upper right corner ignited the Houston Dynamo's wild 4-3 comeback win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
3rd place (24.4%), Joseph Painstil: A fantastic service from Diego Fagúndez and an even better finish from Paintsil powered the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers.
4th place (13.9%) Griffin Dorsey: Houston's right back struck for a brace at BC Place, including a left-footed curler from atop the 18-yard box