Goal of the Matchday

LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz wins Goal of the Matchday 

MLSsoccer staff

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz continued his breakout 2024 season by winning AT&T Goal of the Matchday for the second time this year, claiming the honors for Matchday 28 with 36.7% of the fan vote.

Bogusz, the winner for Matchday 1+2, helped guide the Black & Gold to a commanding 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC with a spectacular long-range volley.

2nd place (25%), Brad Smith: The former Australian international's thunderous strike into the upper right corner ignited the Houston Dynamo's wild 4-3 comeback win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

3rd place (24.4%), Joseph Painstil: A fantastic service from Diego Fagúndez and an even better finish from Paintsil powered the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers.

4th place (13.9%) Griffin Dorsey: Houston's right back struck for a brace at BC Place, including a left-footed curler from atop the 18-yard box

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Matchday Mateusz Bogusz

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28
Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan wins Goal of the Matchday 
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27
More News
More News
MLS All-Star Game shines spotlight on Wilfried Nancy and thriving Columbus Crew
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS All-Star Game shines spotlight on Wilfried Nancy and thriving Columbus Crew
LAFC's Denis Bouanga seeks triumphant return to Columbus for MLS All-Star Game
Voices: Jon Arnold

LAFC's Denis Bouanga seeks triumphant return to Columbus for MLS All-Star Game
Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union phenom savors "special" academy days
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union phenom savors "special" academy days
Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday
Colombian pride: Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández takes All-Star stage
Voices: Jon Arnold

Colombian pride: Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández takes All-Star stage
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 28: Dániel Gazdag
1:00

Player of the Matchday 28: Dániel Gazdag
Were the right calls made in Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC?
5:01
Instant Replay

Were the right calls made in Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC?
Goal of the Matchday 28: Mateusz Bogusz
0:24

Goal of the Matchday 28: Mateusz Bogusz
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 28
0:47
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 28