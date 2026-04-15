LAFC's Jude Terry wins Goal of the Matchday

LAFC's Jude Terry took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 7, earning 41.3% of the fan vote.
The 17-year-old homegrown midfielder opened his MLS account with a stunning curler, perfectly placing his finish into the top right corner from just outside the box in a 2-1 loss at the Portland Timbers.
2nd place, Eddi Tagseth (38.8%): Nashville SC's Norwegian midfielder blasted a first-time laser beam from long range to open the scoring in a 2-1 victory at Charlotte FC.
3rd place, Luca Bombino (11.2%): San Diego FC's 19-year-old fullback powered home a left-footed volley in a 2-1 loss against Minnesota United FC.
4th place, Diego Rossi (8.7%): The former MLS Golden Boot winner latched on to a chipped assist before smashing his finish past Maxime Crépeau to equalize for Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City.
See all of the nominees here.