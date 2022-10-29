LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini: MLS playoffs feel like a "Champions League game"

When Giorgio Chiellini first signed with LAFC back in June, playing in games like this was exactly what he envisioned.

"Compared to a domestic cup, it’s a little different than our league because in our league, in Europe, there is a long season in which one game many times is not so important like here. It’s strange [this year] that in the West the first and second [seeds] and in the East the first and the third [made it to the Conference Finals]. Usually in the last years, not the best [teams] arrived to the end. But we hope we are a [No. 1 seed] to win this year, it could be a really good trophy for us."

"I think it’s more like a Champions League game," Chiellini told reporters following LAFC's Friday training session. "It’s just one leg, not two legs, but it’s almost the same. It has more importance than a domestic cup.

Having played on the sport's biggest stages throughout his distinguished career, which has seen him rack up 392 Serie A appearances with Juventus, 74 UEFA Champions League matches and 14 Europa League games, Chiellini said his first experience in MLS postseason play compares favorably thus far.

The legendary Italian defender is in the midst of his first foray into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where LAFC are one match away from their first-ever MLS Cup appearance as the Black & Gold host Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in the Western Conference Final (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3).

Chiellini made his playoff debut in LAFC's Western Conference Semifinals victory over El Trafico rivals LA Galaxy, coming off the bench to see out the result following Chicho Arango's 93rd-minute game-winning goal. He could draw the start next to Jesús David Murillo against Austin on Sunday, with regular starter Eddie Segura questionable to suit up due to an unspecified injury.

Given his extensive big-game experience, the 38-year-old would seem an ideal contingency plan, coming off a debut MLS campaign that saw him play 715 minutes while starting nine of his 11 appearances. The key on Sunday, Chiellini said, will be maintaining more consistent control of the game than they did against the Galaxy, which saw the visitors score two separate equalizers before Arango's goal sent LAFC through.

"We have to maintain the calm and the balance in every moment of the game," Chiellini said. "We have to suffer together, we have to try to play like our second half against the Galaxy. I think we were a little bit nervous in the first half and we didn’t play as well as we do usually. And then also we have to try to stop the skill of the other team, because Austin play very well.