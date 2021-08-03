LAFC's Eddie Segura to miss 2021 MLS season after ACL surgery

LAFC center back Eddie Segura is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 MLS season after undergoing successful surgery on August 2 to repair a right ACL tear, it was announced Tuesday. No timeline was given for his return.

Segura had appeared in 71 straight MLS regular-season games for LAFC since coming stateside in 2019 on loan from Colombian side Atletico Huila. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and chipped in three assists while emerging as one of MLS’ premier defenders.

Without Segura, LAFC can still turn to Jesus David Murillo as an anchor at the back, while Marco Farfan and Tristan Blackmon have also been playing centrally in a 3-5-2 formation. Teenaged defenders Antonio Leone (homegrown) and Mamadou Fall (rookie) represent other options.

The Black & Gold undoubtedly take a hit without the Segura-Murillo partnership, though. The Colombians had formed a solid pairing, patching the gap left behind by trading Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC ahead of the 2020 season.