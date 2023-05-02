LAFC or Philadelphia Union: Whose legacy is more at stake in CCL?

Roughly six months ago, LAFC joined an esteemed group by completing the eighth MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double in league history.

Tuesday night at BMO Stadium, hosting the Philadelphia Union in leg two of their Concacaf Champions League semifinal series (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), they can move closer to a tier of their own.

Extratime’s Matt Doyle explained the stakes as the Black & Gold pursue continental glory, mentioning the 2017-18 Toronto FC teams as the par excellence everyone is compared to.

“That is still the gold standard for MLS, but what LAFC did last year in winning the Shield and then winning the Cup, doing the double, and then if they follow up with actually winning CCL, they go down as the team,” said Doyle. “They go down as the first team we talk about in the legacy in the overall history of MLS, they’re number one.”

That Toronto FC squad, led by now-LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney, completed a treble in 2017 by winning MLS Cup, the Shield and the Canadian Championship. Then in the following season’s CCL, they lost to Liga MX’s Chivas on penalty kicks after the two-legged final was deadlocked on a 3-3 aggregate.

LAFC are only halfway through their CCL semifinal series with Philadelphia, taking an away-goals lead into the home leg after a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park last week. And should they advance, another daunting task awaits in either Liga MX’s Tigres UANL or Club León across two legs in late May and early June.

As this all unfolds, Extratime’s David Gass framed the legacy conversation through none other than Carlos Vela. The 34-year-old captain, LAFC’s first-ever signing, already has three titles and a 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award to his name. A CCL crown would only underscore the former El Tri star’s reputation regionally.

“I do think for Vela, there’s always going to be an unnecessary conversation with Mexico fans of what his legacy is, what his career is,” Gass said. “Winning Concacaf, I think could shift that.