LAFC look to make El Tráfico statement vs. Galaxy: "That's what Clásicos are for"

Just how different is the dynamic in Los Angeles this year ahead of the first El Tráfico of 2024 between LAFC and the LA Galaxy ?

Even recently-arrived Black & Gold goalkeeper Hugo Lloris senses it, seemingly aware of the Galaxy's early-season surge to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings (3W-0L-3D record, 12 points).

"If they are up there, you know, it’s not about luck," the French World Cup winner said Friday of the Gs – arguably the toast of MLS heading into Matchday 8 thanks to their high-octane attack led by Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic, along with new DP signings Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.

In contrast, LAFC are off to an uncharacteristically slow 2W-3L-1D start (7 points), squandering a late lead last week en route to a 3-2 loss at the Colorado Rapids ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN 3).

Lloris, who joined in the offseason after a legendary spell at Tottenham Hotspur, knows just how far an El Tráfico win could go in turning the tide for the two-time MLS Cup finalists – having played in some of the world's biggest derbies in the English Premier League and France's Ligue 1.