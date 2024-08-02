Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising

Tomas Angel - LAFC - Phoenix - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have loaned forward Tomás Ángel to reigning USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC for the remainder of the 2024 season, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Colombian youth international, who started his career at Atlético Nacional, has one goal in five MLS appearances since joining the Black & Gold in January.

Ángel saw limited minutes in an attack led by Dénis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz. LAFC also recently added legendary French striker Olivier Giroud.

At the Leagues Cup break, LAFC are second in the Western Conference standings (14W-5L-5D; 47 points). They're chasing a third straight MLS Cup berth.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Tomás Ángel Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

LAFC loan Mario González to FC Famalicão
New England Revolution acquire Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors
St. Louis CITY acquire German defender Jannes Horn
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
LAFC loan Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising
Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul
LAFC loan Mario González to FC Famalicão
Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Mario González to FC Famalicão
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Chivas

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Chivas
Video
Video
WATCH: Timbers thrash Colorado & secure Leagues Cup knockout berth
7:06

WATCH: Timbers thrash Colorado & secure Leagues Cup knockout berth
HIGHLIGHTS: Toluca FC vs. Chicago Fire FC | August 1, 2024
7:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Toluca FC vs. Chicago Fire FC | August 1, 2024
Gol: S. Moreno vs COL, 71'
0:54

Gol: S. Moreno vs COL, 71'
Goal: S. Moreno vs. COL, 71'
0:31

Goal: S. Moreno vs. COL, 71'