LAFC loan Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have loaned forward Tomás Ángel to reigning USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC for the remainder of the 2024 season, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Colombian youth international, who started his career at Atlético Nacional, has one goal in five MLS appearances since joining the Black & Gold in January.

Ángel saw limited minutes in an attack led by Dénis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz. LAFC also recently added legendary French striker Olivier Giroud.

At the Leagues Cup break, LAFC are second in the Western Conference standings (14W-5L-5D; 47 points). They're chasing a third straight MLS Cup berth.