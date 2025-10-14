Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Dallas' Logan Farrington fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings ahead of Decision Day.

Farrington fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 16th minute of Dallas’ match against the LA Galaxy on October 11th.

Agada fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake forward William Agada for making an inappropriate gesture in the 89th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the Seattle Sounders on October 11th.

Olatunji fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake forward Victor Olatunji for making an inappropriate gesture in the 89th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the Seattle Sounders on October 11th.

