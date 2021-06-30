LAFC, LA Galaxy join forces in effort to bring 2026 World Cup to Los Angeles

The LA Galaxy and LAFC are putting aside their rivalry for a mutual interest: brining the 2026 World Cup to Los Angeles.

Galaxy president Chris Klein and LAFC co-president Larry Freedman were named co-chairs of LA's aim to host matches during the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Klein made Los Angeles' argument to host the World Cup as a city representative of a global soccer competition.

"Los Angeles has a rich and storied soccer history with a deeply passionate and diverse community of fans, from youth athletes to global superstars," he said in a statement. "This city is a multicultural epicenter with supporters of teams and nations throughout the world. L.A.’s resources and infrastructure will set the standard for a host city and make it a perfect location for the most celebrated tournament in the world."

Added Freedman: “LA is truly a soccer city. From playgrounds to city parks, kids and adults alike play soccer here from dawn until dusk. We are proud to be a part of the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee, working with other members of the Committee to make our collective vision of bringing the world’s best players to the world’s city a reality.”

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee is backing two venues, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Rose Bowl hosted the finals of both the 1994 men's World Cup and the 1999 women's World Cup, while SoFi Stadium opened in September and is on the schedule to host soccer matches during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Additionally, the Los Angeles area hosted the final of the 2003 women's World Cup, when Germany beat Sweden at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.