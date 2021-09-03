LAFC forward Brian Rodriguez wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week

Brian Rodriguez has sliced and diced his way to winning Week 22’s AT&T Goal of the Week race.

The LAFC forward was stellar in last Saturday's 3-3 El Trafico thriller against the LA Galaxy, mazing his way to a stunning finish in the 59th minute. The uber-talented Uruguayan international cut past four defenders before roofing a shot past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, marking his best moment in a Black & Gold jersey.

That strike took home 43% of the vote, while two free-kick specials that may have won amid a different batch of nominees followed behind. Columbus Crew maestro Lucas Zelarayán (28.6%) and Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (19%) slotted into second place and third place, respectively.

Fourth place went to FC Cincinnati left back Ronald Matarrita (9.4%), who brought up the rear with a vicious Hell is Real derby strike.