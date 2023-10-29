LAFC find secret ingredient vs. Vancouver: "I take us over anybody"

If you’re going to challenge Dom Toretto to a drag race, you’d best make sure your tires are aired up and the gas tank is full.

“In playoff time and in tournaments and in finals in all competitions around the world, set pieces unlock games and unlock results. And it did tonight.”

“Marc is on top of set pieces all season long and we've worked with the guys,” said Cherundolo. “In the end, it comes down to consistency of the service and the timing of the runs. And the third factor in set pieces in any league around the world is the will to go get the ball first. And tonight our guys showed that they were hungry and they took advantage of set pieces.

To sprinkle further salt in the Whitecaps’ wounds, after the match LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo pointed out that assistant coach Marc Dos Santos – who led VWFC for two and a half seasons before being dismissed in August 2021 – is his team’s point person for planning restarts.

The Black & Gold racked up an astonishing four set-piece goals, three on corner kicks and three of them registered in the second half to provide the final margin of victory after the 'Caps showed admirable resilience to equalize twice in the opening 45 minutes via Brian White and Sam Adekugbe .

The Vancouver Whitecaps showed they, too, could rev their engines at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. But their rickety restart defending ensured they were no match for the combined horsepower of LAFC , as the defending MLS Cup champions started their 2023 postseason with a dominant 5-2 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One series.

Dos Santos’ presence on LAFC’s coaching staff helped clinch the blockbuster trade that brought their starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau from Vancouver last year, with Crépeau later revealing his discontent with the manner of the coach’s departure from VWFC. And now it seems Dos Santos is helping provide another edge over his former club.

“Marc’s gonna love this if I pump this up too much, so I gotta keep him humble,” joked LAFC fullback Ryan Hollingshead, who twice pounced on corner-kick rebounds deep in the VWFC penalty box to bag a brace. “This guy analyzes film, he's got a special knowledge of Vancouver as well from his time there, so I think he knows a little bit of the DNA there and how they want to defend. He knows attacking-wise kind of what they're going to try to throw at you. But he just dissects it in all the ways.

“Our coaching staff stressed just how important set pieces can be in these playoff games and we know it from our [championship] run last year how important they can be. So we were active on set pieces, ready to capitalize on moments like that.”

MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga also added a slaloming run and top-corner finish – “a banger,” in Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini’s words – for their second goal, underlining how deadly LAFC can be in the run of play. If anyone around the league was downgrading the Angelinos’ title credentials after some rough patches during the regular season, this was a stark reminder of the champs’ menacing reserves of talent and resolve.

“The season was such a grind. There's so many highs, so many lows, and you get to this point now where games are spread out every week, you're not playing these midweek games, we've got everybody back healthy for the most part. And that's where LAFC is at its best,” said Hollingshead.