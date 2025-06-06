LAFC at FIFA Club World Cup: Everything fans need to know

LAFC are headed to their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup , featuring in the expanded 32-team tournament that's hosted across the United States this summer.

Here is everything you need to know.

This year's tournament begins June 14 and ends with the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium. An unprecedented $1 billion prize pool is up for grabs.

Group D schedule

LAFC begin their CWC journey against English Premier League giants Chelsea, who won the 2025 UEFA Conference League. They'll then face Tunisian champions ES Tunis before closing the group against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.

The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include LAFC, they'd play a Round of 16 match on June 28 or 29 against a Group C opponent.

How to watch

Every Club World Cup match will be streamed live on DAZN.com.

How they qualified

LAFC missed their first opportunity at CWC qualification with a loss in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup final against LIGA MX side Club León.

However, following León's disqualification from the tournament due to FIFA multi-club ownership rules, the Black & Gold were given a second chance in a single-match playoff against another LIGA MX powerhouse, Club América.