LAFC at FIFA Club World Cup: Everything fans need to know

LAFC are headed to their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup, featuring in the expanded 32-team tournament that's hosted across the United States this summer.
This year's tournament begins June 14 and ends with the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium. An unprecedented $1 billion prize pool is up for grabs.
Here is everything you need to know.
Group D schedule
- June 16 vs. Chelsea - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
- June 20 vs. ES Tunis - 6 pm ET | GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)
- June 24 vs. Flamengo - 9 pm ET | Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
LAFC begin their CWC journey against English Premier League giants Chelsea, who won the 2025 UEFA Conference League. They'll then face Tunisian champions ES Tunis before closing the group against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.
The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include LAFC, they'd play a Round of 16 match on June 28 or 29 against a Group C opponent.
How to watch
Every Club World Cup match will be streamed live on DAZN.com.
How they qualified
LAFC missed their first opportunity at CWC qualification with a loss in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup final against LIGA MX side Club León.
However, following León's disqualification from the tournament due to FIFA multi-club ownership rules, the Black & Gold were given a second chance in a single-match playoff against another LIGA MX powerhouse, Club América.
Courtesy of clutch goals from Igor Jesus and Denis Bouanga, LAFC mounted an epic comeback to beat Las Águillas 2-1 in extra time at BMO Stadium on May 31, securing the final spot in the 2025 Club World Cup.
Key players
- Denis Bouanga: A Gabon international and perennial MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender, the speedy forward is devastating in one-on-one scenarios or on the counterattack. Bouanga has scored 20 league goals in back-to-back seasons.
- Nathan Ordaz: LAFC's 21-year-old homegrown attacker is having a breakout season, often starting at the No. 9 spot over French icon Olivier Giroud and veteran Jeremy Ebobisse. Ordaz will feature at the CWC instead of representing El Salvador at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
- David Martínez: The 19-year-old Venezuelan phenom is as talented as they come with the ball at his feet and develops further with every appearance. Can Martínez have a breakout tournament?
- Mark Delgado: An offseason trade arrival from rival LA Galaxy, the MLS veteran midfielder links the lines with his ball progression, creativity and defensive actions. Delgado has played over 320 MLS matches.
- Ryan Hollingshead: Hollingshead is a do-it-all fullback who delivers clutch goals and timely tackles as a veteran leader. By some, he's regarded as one of the best-ever players to never feature for the USMNT.
- Aaron Long: The club captain and longtime US international commands the Black & Gold backline, regardless of who he partners with at center back.
- Hugo Lloris: The most capped player in the history of the French national team gives LAFC the utmost confidence between the pipes. Lloris previously spent a dozen years at EPL side Tottenham Hotspur.
Head coach
Steve Cherundolo has led LAFC since 2022, the same year they completed a domestic double as MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions. Their MLS Cup triumph featured Gareth Bale's iconic extra-time header that set up a penalty-kick shootout win over the Philadelphia Union.
A former USMNT fullback and club icon for Bundesliga side Hannover 96, Cherundolo will depart LAFC after the 2025 season. The unexpected news was announced in mid-April, creating equal parts clarity and urgency around his final season on the Black & Gold sidelines.
Can Cherundolo lead LAFC on a tournament run, as he so often has in numerous competitions?
2025 thus far
LAFC began the season strong in the Concacaf Champions Cup, ousting the Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew en route to the quarterfinals. Then they encountered Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, losing a Leg 2 heartbreaker on the road.
Following their CCC exit, the Black & Gold have charted a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They're right in the Western Conference chase with games in hand as well.
The Black & Gold will hope their historic victory over Club América can propel them into this inaugural CWC quest.
Club achievements
- Supporters' Shield winners (2019, '22)
- 2022 MLS Cup winners
- 2024 US Open Cup winners