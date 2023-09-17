LAFC course correct in El Tráfico: "We were the better team"

"Much-needed three points. I was happy with the response from the guys all week," Cherundolo said after the match. "They were very focused, and I think it was clear from minute one who was winning this game tonight. I think we were the better team, had the better chances. Statistics would speak for that as well."

It wasn't all smooth sailing in Matchday 32 – they gave up two leads to the Galaxy before putting them away – but Steve Cherundolo's team ultimately avenged a 2-1 loss at the Rose Bowl on July 4.

On Saturday evening, a 4-2 home win over arch-rival LA Galaxy helped the Black & Gold recover from a frustrating three-game skid that saw them manage just two goals. Now, with six regular-season matches remaining, they sit on 43 points and are second in the Western Conference, six points behind St. Louis CITY SC with a game in hand.

Bouanga leads the way

Much of LAFC's success down the stretch, and in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, will be tied to the play of Dénis Bouanga. The Gabon international forward found himself mired in a three-match scoreless streak before his brace vs. LA, which lifted him to 14 goals on the season, now tied with two others (Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar) for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

Cherundolo described Bouanga's brief scoreless spell with an interesting saying from his adopted homeland of Germany, where he played and coached for nearly two decades.

"If you have dog s--- on your shoe, you really have dog s--- on your shoe," Cherundolo said. " ... It's tough to get it off your shoe and you're just in that phase for a while. It sticks around for a little bit.