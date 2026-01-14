LAFC claim winger Tyler Boyd off waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have claimed winger Tyler Boyd off waivers, the club announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old former US international was waived last week by Nashville SC. He is signed with LAFC through 2026 with an option for 2027.
After recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2024, Boyd returned to make five regular-season appearances in 2025, providing one assist. He played all 34 regular-season games for Galaxy in 2023, scoring seven goals.
At the international level, Boyd has two goals in 10 caps for the USMNT.
“Tyler brings valuable experience, attacking quality and a strong mentality to our group,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
“He has proven throughout his career at club and national team level that he can influence matches in meaningful moments, and we’re excited for him to see those qualities as we push toward our goals this season. We’re thrilled to welcome Tyler and his wife, Rebecca, to LAFC.”
In 2026, the Black & Gold are set to begin their first MLS season under new head coach Marc Dos Santos with a blockbuster matchup on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
