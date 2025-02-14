LAFC acquire Ukrainian defender Artem Smolyakov

LAFC have acquired defender Artem Smolyakov from Ukrainian Premier League side Polissya Zhytomyr, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian left back has signed a four-year deal through 2028. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

In his home country, Smolyakov recorded 4g/3a in 75 professional matches across FC Inhulets Petrove and Polissya Zhytomyr. He's also played 10 times for Ukraine's U-21s.

"Artem is a highly regarded top young fullback who brings extensive experience to LAFC at a young age," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.