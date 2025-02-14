LAFC acquire Ukrainian defender Artem Smolyakov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired defender Artem Smolyakov from Ukrainian Premier League side Polissya Zhytomyr, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Ukrainian left back has signed a four-year deal through 2028. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
In his home country, Smolyakov recorded 4g/3a in 75 professional matches across FC Inhulets Petrove and Polissya Zhytomyr. He's also played 10 times for Ukraine's U-21s.
"Artem is a highly regarded top young fullback who brings extensive experience to LAFC at a young age," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We are excited to add a player with his capabilities and potential to our club as we continue to challenge for trophies across all competitions."
Smolyakov is LAFC's second U22 signing this winter after they acquired Brazilian midfielder Igor Jesus from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora. His arrival helps offset Mexican youth international left back Omar Campos being transferred to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul.
LAFC are building towards a regular-season opener on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). As reigning US Open Cup champions and Leagues Cup finalists, they'll also compete in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
