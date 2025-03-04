Herediano vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a Round of 16 first-leg test at Costa Rican side Herediano on Wednesday evening.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, March 5 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Fello Meza | Cartago, Costa Rica
LA will host Leg 2 on March 12, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner faces either FC Cincinnati or LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 2-1 aggregate vs. Real Salt Lake
In Round One, Herediano ousted MLS opposition to reach the Round of 16. They beat Real Salt Lake via a 2-1 second-leg win following a scoreless first leg in Costa Rica.
Los Florenses now encounter arguably a tougher test in the defending MLS Cup champions. During their only previous meeting with the Galaxy, Herediano lost 4-1 over two legs (2013 CCC).
- Round One: Bye
After earning a Round One bye as MLS Cup 2024 champions, LA return to the CCC for the first time since the 2015-16 tournament.
However, injury concerns cloud head coach Greg Vanney's side. Among those sidelined are DP midfielder Riqui Puig (ACL), DP winger Joseph Paintsil (quad) and new U22 midfielder Lucas Sanabria (collarbone).
Also, the Galaxy have lost their first two MLS matches after undergoing squad changes this winter. Who steps up and helps the six-time MLS champions gain positive momentum?