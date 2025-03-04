Herediano vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a Round of 16 first-leg test at Costa Rican side Herediano on Wednesday evening.

Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

LA will host Leg 2 on March 12, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner faces either FC Cincinnati or LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.

Los Florenses now encounter arguably a tougher test in the defending MLS Cup champions. During their only previous meeting with the Galaxy, Herediano lost 4-1 over two legs (2013 CCC).

In Round One, Herediano ousted MLS opposition to reach the Round of 16. They beat Real Salt Lake via a 2-1 second-leg win following a scoreless first leg in Costa Rica.

Round One: Bye

After earning a Round One bye as MLS Cup 2024 champions, LA return to the CCC for the first time since the 2015-16 tournament.

However, injury concerns cloud head coach Greg Vanney's side. Among those sidelined are DP midfielder Riqui Puig (ACL), DP winger Joseph Paintsil (quad) and new U22 midfielder Lucas Sanabria (collarbone).