LA Galaxy transfer forward Aaron Bibout to Swedish club

The LA Galaxy have transferred forward Aaron Bibout to Swedish second division side Västerås SK, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Cameroon native's departure opens up an international slot for the Galaxy, who will also retain a sell-on percentage should Bibout be sold to another club.

Bibout made two substitute appearances for the Galaxy while featuring primarily for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC, producing 26g/9a in 53 games. He also had loan spells with USL Championship sides Detroit City FC and FC Tulsa.

"Since joining the Galaxy from the Kadji Sports Academy in Douala, Aaron has been one of the brightest players in our development pathway as evidenced by his more than 20 goals in MLS NEXT Pro," said general manager Will Kuntz.