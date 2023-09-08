LA Galaxy transfer Efraín Álvarez to Club Tijuana 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LA Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efraín Álvarez is getting a career reset in Liga MX, as the club announced Friday they have transferred the 21-year-old Mexican international to Club Tijuana.

Álvarez, once called "by far the biggest talent" in MLS by former LA striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, departs his boyhood club with six goals and 15 assists in 94 games (43 starts).

Álvarez originally debuted with the Galaxy in the 2019 campaign, becoming a constant presence on the annual 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings and earning four caps for El Tri. But production waned this season, notching just 377 league minutes.

“We want to thank Efraín for his commitment to the LA Galaxy for the past seven plus years”, head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a press release.

“Efrain has left a special impact on the club progressing through the academy, Galaxy II and the first team and we wish him and his family all the best in this next step of his career.”

Álvarez is the latest Galaxy Academy-developed player to be transferred abroad after fullback Julián Araujo joined LaLiga giants FC Barcelona last winter. Araujo technically wasn't an LA homegrown player, though spent time in their youth set-up.

As Álvarez exits, the Galaxy (13th place in the Western Conference) are hoping a busy summer transfer window can spark a rise into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, Club Tijuana are early in the 2023-24 Apertura campaign and also roster former Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Lucas Cavallini.