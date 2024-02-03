LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig changes number for 2024 season

For the 2024 campaign, the Spanish midfielder will now don the No. 10 – a shirt most recently worn by Douglas Costa for the record five-time MLS Cup champions.

Riqui Puig is no longer sporting No. 6 for the LA Galaxy .

The change is a natural one for Puig, who joined LA midway through the 2022 season from LaLiga giants FC Barcelona. Ever since, the 24-year-old has posted 10g/13a in 39 matches and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.

In 2024, Puig remains a Designated Player for the Galaxy. He's joined in that roster category by Gabriel Pec, a Brazilian youth international winger who was recently acquired from Vasco da Gama. The club remains in pursuit of another DP, potentially a winger or striker.