LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig changes number for 2024 season

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy 1

© Jared Martinez

MLSsoccer staff

Riqui Puig is no longer sporting No. 6 for the LA Galaxy.

For the 2024 campaign, the Spanish midfielder will now don the No. 10 – a shirt most recently worn by Douglas Costa for the record five-time MLS Cup champions.

The change is a natural one for Puig, who joined LA midway through the 2022 season from LaLiga giants FC Barcelona. Ever since, the 24-year-old has posted 10g/13a in 39 matches and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.

In 2024, Puig remains a Designated Player for the Galaxy. He's joined in that roster category by Gabriel Pec, a Brazilian youth international winger who was recently acquired from Vasco da Gama. The club remains in pursuit of another DP, potentially a winger or striker.

Looking for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, the Galaxy's new season starts on Feb. 25 at home vs. Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
LA Galaxy Ricard Puig Martí

