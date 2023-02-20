LA Galaxy sign USMNT winger Tyler Boyd

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed winger Tyler Boyd after he was last under contract at Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old attacker penned a deal through the 2023 MLS season.

"We’d like to welcome Tyler to the LA Galaxy," head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "Tyler is a highly motivated player with a wealth of experience, a high work rate and a capacity to finish attacks. We look forward to integrating him into the team this season."

Boyd has 10 US men’s national team appearances, scoring a brace against Guyana at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. But he hasn’t featured for the Yanks since a November 2019 Concacaf Nations League victory at Cuba.

Boyd’s USMNT journey began after filing a one-time switch of association, having played in five games for New Zealand’s senior side. He was born in the Oceanic island nation, though spent part of his childhood in southern California.

For his club career, Boyd has tallied 54 goals and 28 assists in over 275 matches. Aside from Beşiktaş, he’s also mainly featured for Portuguese top-flight side Vitória de Guimarães and A-League side Wellington Phoenix across his well-traveled career.

LA open their 2023 season with an El Trafico clash against defending MLS Cup champions LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).