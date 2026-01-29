LA Galaxy sign midfielder Erik Thommy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Erik Thommy via free agency, the club announced Wednesday.
Thommy is under contract through June 2027 with a club option for the 2027-28 MLS season.
The 31-year-old German joins LA following a three-and-a-half-year stint with Sporting Kansas City (2022-25), where he tallied 20g/18a in 120 games across all competitions.
Before coming to MLS, Thommy played nine seasons in Germany. Highlights include time with Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart, Fortuna Düsseldorf and FC Augsburg.
"We are excited to welcome Erik to the LA Galaxy," said general manager Will Kuntz.
"Erik is a versatile player capable of playing multiple attacking positions. His vast experience across the German top-flight and Major League Soccer will be a great asset to our locker room and on the field, and we cannot wait for him to get started with the group."
Thommy is LA's fourth offseason signing with MLS experience, following defender Jakob Glesnes, midfielder/defender Justin Haak and striker João Klauss.
The Galaxy begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 22 against New York City FC (7 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
