LA Galaxy sign midfielder Erik Thommy

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Erik Thommy via free agency, the club announced Wednesday.

Thommy is under contract through June 2027 with a club option for the 2027-28 MLS season.

The 31-year-old German joins LA following a three-and-a-half-year stint with Sporting Kansas City (2022-25), where he tallied 20g/18a in 120 games across all competitions.

Before coming to MLS, Thommy played nine seasons in Germany. Highlights include time with Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart, Fortuna Düsseldorf and FC Augsburg.

"We are excited to welcome Erik to the LA Galaxy," said general manager Will Kuntz.