LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam as free agent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy have signed free-agent defender Kelvin Leerdam through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Leerdam, 31, holds a US green card and won’t occupy an international roster slot. The Suriname international fullback has competed in MLS since 2017.

“Kelvin is an experienced, championship-winning player and we are pleased to bring him to our club,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “His quality provides more depth and versatility to our roster and we look forward to him playing an important role in the team.”

Leerdam has nine goals and 13 assists in 120 MLS regular-season appearances across spells with the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF. He helped Seattle win MLS Cup in 2019 before joining Miami for the 2021 campaign.

He’s been capped seven times by Suriname and spent the first nine seasons of his career in the Netherlands playing for Feyenoord and SBV Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

“We are excited to add Kelvin’s experience and winning mentality to our team and we believe he will integrate quickly into our group,” technical director Jovan Kirovski said in a release.

