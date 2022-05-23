LA Galaxy seek "killer instinct" after Houston Dynamo drubbing at home

It also doesn't help that the Galaxy have struggled to put the ball in the net as well, with just Charlotte FC (12) and Chicago Fire FC (11) scoring fewer goals than LA's 13 alongside four other teams.

Vanney lamented his team's lack of "killer instinct" as part of their inability to beat Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark . LA have been shut out in four of 13 matches this year, keeping them at fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

"We created a fair number of chances [during] the first half," he said. "We had some balls that have to hit the back of the net. We don't, which is part of that killer instinct. For me, in front of the net, we've got to be ready to finish in one touch. We're trying to make it more perfect. We have opportunities to shoot, we have to make it more perfect and that can't happen. ... Every time you let those opportunities pass, you're more and more vulnerable as the game progresses."