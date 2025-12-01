Robin Jansson signs contract extension with Orlando City

The 33-year-old center back has 7g/5a in 238 appearances (all competitions) since joining Orlando in 2019 from AIK in his native Sweden.

Jansson is the Lions' all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes played. He was out of contract after the 2025 campaign.

"Robin has been the heartbeat of this team for years," said general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira. "His leadership on and off the field sets the standard for what it means to wear our badge. He defends this club and this city with unmatched passion, and we’re thrilled to keep him in purple as we continue building toward more success.