Robin Jansson signs contract extension with Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-sign
Orlando City have re-signed defender Robin Jansson to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Monday.
The 33-year-old center back has 7g/5a in 238 appearances (all competitions) since joining Orlando in 2019 from AIK in his native Sweden.
Jansson is the Lions' all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes played. He was out of contract after the 2025 campaign.
"Robin has been the heartbeat of this team for years," said general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira. "His leadership on and off the field sets the standard for what it means to wear our badge. He defends this club and this city with unmatched passion, and we’re thrilled to keep him in purple as we continue building toward more success.
"Robin’s commitment goes beyond words, as we worked together to restructure his deal in a way that allows us to keep him in Orlando and build towards our collective goals, showing just how much this club and community mean to him."
Serving as team captain since the start of the 2024 season, Jansson has helped Orlando to the club's first title, the 2022 US Open Cup crown, as well as two Concacaf Champions Cup appearances and a league-best six consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berths.
"It’s an honor to continue representing these colors, and I feel super excited to sign a new contract. This club has given me so much during my time here, and I hope I can give back in the best way possible," Jansson said.
"The support I have received from the fans means everything, and I’ll keep giving it my all every time I step on the pitch. Here’s to more moments, more growth and more victories together."
