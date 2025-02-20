LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC: Keys to the match

And so it makes sense that on Matchday 1, San Diego – that brand new, 30th team – are in the spotlight. They'll travel up I-5 to Carson, home of defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy , for their first-ever MLS game this Sunday night (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

This season not only introduces us to a new team – welcome aboard, San Diego FC – but also brings us a featured Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire game every matchday. That'll allow us to zero in on two clubs for 90 minutes and get to know their personnel, tactics and overall philosophy. To that end, my colleague Andrew Wiebe will be traveling hither and yon for the next eight months, filing dispatches and interviews from around the league both on MLS Season Pass and in this column. You'll get a blurb from him down below.

And here it is, the first weekend of the 30th MLS regular season, which also happens to be the first MLS season to feature 30 teams. Yay, symmetry!

That time in the wilderness is over. New general manager Will Kuntz built a winner over three transfer windows, and they officially have the silverware to prove it. Now, in front of fans who’ve had one year after another ruined by their noisy neighbors just to the north, everybody gets to take a victory lap.

This particular trophy might be the most special moment since their first MLS Cup win, back in 2002, because it came after a decade in the wilderness. The Galaxy, in the TAM era, had been bad – even when they had Steven Gerrard, even when they had Zlatan, even when they spent on the Dos Santos brothers. They had some spectacular moments for sure, but mostly just bad soccer. And nothing close to a trophy.

Nobody in MLS history has unfurled more banners in front of home fans than the Galaxy. Last year’s somewhat surprising run to their sixth MLS Cup triumph – remember, LA had outright missed the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and head coach Greg Vanney’s seat was widely understood to be warmish – marks their 13th major trophy in their 30 years of existence. That either ties them with or moves them one ahead of D.C. United (depending on how you rate the 1998 Copa Interamericana).

But in recent memory, the first outing of the year has been strangely predictive for expansion teams. Remember this, St. Louis ?

What happens on Matchday 1 of your debut season doesn’t necessarily set the tone for what’s to come – I am not going to read too much into this, from San Diego’s perspective, if the Galaxy register a thumping, 3-0 win. The Galaxy are good. San Diego are new. Beatings happen.

Well, you only get one chance to make a first impression. Remember LAFC winning their first two games back in 2018, including a 1-0 opener over the defending West champs in Seattle ? Or what about 2019, when FC Cincinnati set the tone for their next three seasons with a completely disjointed 4-1 loss to that same Sounders side?

Bizarre goal in MLS last night as Austin defender Kipp Keller passes to former teammate Jared Stroud, now at St Louis, as if was still on his team. pic.twitter.com/dfLWVfQzmk

Beyond what happens on the field, there’s just the vibe of a rivalry sort of waiting to happen. San Diego fans will travel, and San Diego fans will sing. They will bring the energy of a group that wants this to be a derby, and the players on the field need to match that intensity.

Drake Callender told me this week that, had the timing and breaks been a bit different in Miami, dos Santos might have won that job back in 2022. Instead, the two spent three years training together and supporting each other, as first-choice and understudy, into the Messi era. Callender said dos Santos has all the tools needed – athleticism, size and decision-making ability – to be a top-level goalkeeper in MLS. Now it’s time for the 24-year-old to seize the opportunity that’s been years in the making and build the confidence and rhythm to make the job his.

Hurry up and wait. Such is the life of a goalkeeper. Dos Santos , 24, waited… and waited… and kept waiting for first-team opportunities during three seasons in Miami . He got three starts, a pair of losses – with five goals allowed – in MLS play and a shutout win against Puebla in last year’s Leagues Cup opener, but showed enough promise with Inter Miami II and during his time with Benfica B and the US youth national teams to be acquired by San Diego ahead of their expansion season.

The offseason surely did the 35-year-old German legend a world of good, but he’s been slow to pick up preseason minutes so far. Something to keep an eye on in Matchday 1 and beyond.

Yes, Reus was adapting to the club and league and playing second fiddle to Riqui during the second half of 2024… but he still only played more than 70 minutes three times in 11 appearances (six starts) and 90 just once. Without Puig for most of the season, LA will need more minutes and production (1g/4a) this go-round from last year’s summer splash to reach their goals.

First off, and quite obviously so, quality. Oodles of it. But what about minutes? Like, how many can he realistically eat up and keep that unquestioned quality where the Galaxy need it? I’m talking both per game and throughout the season.

Puig’s injury colors everything about how the Galaxy will approach this season. The short version is they will still be a possession team, but one that spreads the wealth (spreads the touches) more than they have in the Riqui era. He had the highest usage rate in the league by a mile, and would go any and everywhere in search of the ball. Reus does not play that way, and neither does Diego Fagúndez when he plays as a 10. Those guys stay connected to the front line and let the deeper-lying central midfielders do most of the work.

So expect it to be a little more structured and predictable. Fewer spectacular moments, but fewer turnovers. Just more… solid.

“We said this when Marco came: Riqui wants the game to be fast all the time. He wants the game to go forward and he wants to build speed and he wants to go attack. Bringing Marco in, we thought, ‘Okay, Marco will be the little bit of the balance for Riqui,’” Vanney said to Joe Lowery of Backheeled.com last week, in an excellent look at the Galaxy’s busy offseason.

“He’s just not going to drop low, pick up the ball, zip through two or three guys, play a pass wide, and end up in the box. Riqui is super dynamic in that way. Marco is going to be more strategic, if you will, in terms of his positioning.”

Still, though, the Galaxy remain Vanney’s team, and that means they will go out there with the intent to use the ball. Hold possession deep, shift San Diego to one side, then play across the game channel (the term of art Vanney and his staff have always employed) either into direct runs behind the defense, or into wide/half-space overloads.