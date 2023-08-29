LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings following Matchday 28 of the 2023 season.
Puig fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, and/or neck of an opponent in the 82nd minute of their match against Chicago Fire FC on August 26.
Puig has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Pereira fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 67th minute of Austin’s match against FC Dallas on August 26.
Pereira has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.