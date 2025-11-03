Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Level at one win apiece, Charlotte FC (No. 4) and New York City FC (No. 5) will decide their Round One Best-of-3 Series in Friday's decisive Game 3 at Bank of America Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Friday, Nov. 7 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Home-field advantage has been nonexistent for both sides in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with NYCFC taking a 1-0 win in Game 1 at The Bank before Charlotte followed suit in Game 2 by leaving Yankee Stadium with a 7-6 penalty shootout win.
Whoever emerges victorious in Game 3 will visit the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Nov. 22 or 23.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 59 points (19W-13L-2D)
Charlotte bounced back from a series-opening setback and got the job done in Game 2, thanks in large measure to Kristijan Kahlina.
The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year stopped Agustin Ojeda's effort from the spot to secure a PK shootout victory after playing to a scoreless draw. Superstar winger Wilfried Zaha also returned from suspension, giving The Crown an offensive boost.
Now it's back to Bank of America Stadium, where Charlotte posted an MLS-best 13W-3L-1D record during the regular season.
Can Zaha and standout U22 Initiative striker Idan Toklomati break a two-game scoreless drought for The Crown, and send them to their first-ever Conference Semifinal?
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)
NYCFC missed a golden opportunity to end the series in front of their home fans in Game 2, falling in PKs after forcing a five-save performance from Kahlina during regulation time.
However, Pascal Jansen's side did pull off what few others have in MLS this season: beat Charlotte at The Bank.
That came in Game 1, courtesy of a stunning solo strike from Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rica international striker has been one of the league's biggest difference-makers in 2025, scoring 11 game-winning goals - including six on the road.
If Martínez has his scoring boots on again, and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese provides his usual defensive solidity, NYCFC could very well get another win in Charlotte that keeps their playoff dream alive.