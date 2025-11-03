Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Level at one win apiece, Charlotte FC (No. 4) and New York City FC (No. 5) will decide their Round One Best-of-3 Series in Friday's decisive Game 3 at Bank of America Stadium.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Whoever emerges victorious in Game 3 will visit the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Nov. 22 or 23.

Home-field advantage has been nonexistent for both sides in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with NYCFC taking a 1-0 win in Game 1 at The Bank before Charlotte followed suit in Game 2 by leaving Yankee Stadium with a 7-6 penalty shootout win .

Can Zaha and standout U22 Initiative striker Idan Toklomati break a two-game scoreless drought for The Crown, and send them to their first-ever Conference Semifinal?

Now it's back to Bank of America Stadium, where Charlotte posted an MLS-best 13W-3L-1D record during the regular season.

The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year stopped Agustin Ojeda 's effort from the spot to secure a PK shootout victory after playing to a scoreless draw. Superstar winger Wilfried Zaha also returned from suspension, giving The Crown an offensive boost.

Charlotte bounced back from a series-opening setback and got the job done in Game 2, thanks in large measure to Kristijan Kahlina .

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5

Eastern Conference No. 5 Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)

NYCFC missed a golden opportunity to end the series in front of their home fans in Game 2, falling in PKs after forcing a five-save performance from Kahlina during regulation time.

However, Pascal Jansen's side did pull off what few others have in MLS this season: beat Charlotte at The Bank.

That came in Game 1, courtesy of a stunning solo strike from Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rica international striker has been one of the league's biggest difference-makers in 2025, scoring 11 game-winning goals - including six on the road.