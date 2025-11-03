San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

San Diego FC host the Portland Timbers on Sunday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as Game 3 decides who advances from their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

The series winner will face Minnesota United FC or Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

San Diego earned a 2-1 victory in Game 1, only for Portland to level the series with a 3-2 win in penalties after a 2-2 draw in Game 2.

Hirving Lozano could return to the starting XI after subbing on in Game 2 and scoring in the 51st minute. The Mexican international had missed the previous two matches due to team discipline issues.

Anders Dreyer scored in Game 1, but was held off the board in Game 2. The Danish international posted a team-best 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) during the regular season.

Now, they'll chase a win at home to punch their Western Conference Semifinal ticket and continue making history in their expansion season.

Standings: Western Conference No. 8

Western Conference No. 8 Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)

Portland left it late in Game 2, with Gage Guerra equalizing in the 98th minute to force a PK shootout, won by the Timbers as head coach Phil Neville's side booked a Game 3 showdown on the road.

Canadian international goalkeeper James Pantemis made six saves in Game 1 and another two in Game 2. Summer DP signing Kristoffer Velde has also found his form, scoring in each of the first two games.