LA Galaxy re-sign defender Maya Yoshida

The LA Galaxy have re-signed defender Maya Yoshida to a two-year contract through 2026, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Saturday.

Yoshida captained LA’s 2024 squad, which won the club’s record sixth MLS Cup title. He partnered in central defense with Emiro Garcés, starting all 39 matches (2g/2a) across LA’s regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run.

Yoshida, 36, joined LA in August 2023 after an esteemed European career spanning the Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Premier League and Serie A. He made 126 international appearances for Japan (third-most in program history) and featured at three FIFA World Cups.

"We are thrilled to announce that our captain is back," said general manager Will Kuntz. "Maya has been an outstanding leader and teammate since his arrival to the club, and he is the embodiment of what it means to be a Galaxy player.