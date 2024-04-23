Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy

LA Galaxy - Mass Confrontation
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings after Matchday 10 of the 2024 season.

Galaxy - Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the LA Galaxy in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 21. The Galaxy have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Greg Vanney.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defenders Mauricio Cuevas and Julián Aude, midfielder Gastón Brugman, and forward Gabriel Pec have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Zavaleta fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 70th minute of the Galaxy’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 21.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 10
New York Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes suspended additional match
Philadelphia Union players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
More News
More News
Columbus Crew embrace challenge vs. CF Monterrey in Champions Cup semis

Columbus Crew embrace challenge vs. CF Monterrey in Champions Cup semis
Inter Miami sign Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas 
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas 
LA Galaxy players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy
Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy
New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic
New England Revolution acquire Xavier Arreaga from Seattle Sounders
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution acquire Xavier Arreaga from Seattle Sounders
Video
Video
Disciplinary Committee: 04.21.24 LA-SJ LA Mass Confrontation 70min
1:54

Disciplinary Committee: 04.21.24 LA-SJ LA Mass Confrontation 70min
Disciplinary Committee: 04.21.24 LA-SJ Zavaleta failure to leave the field 70min
1:59

Disciplinary Committee: 04.21.24 LA-SJ Zavaleta failure to leave the field 70min
Energy Moment of the Matchday 10: Tomas Totland
0:43

Energy Moment of the Matchday 10: Tomas Totland
Tomas Totland protagoniza el Momento Energético de la Jornada 10
0:44

Tomas Totland protagoniza el Momento Energético de la Jornada 10