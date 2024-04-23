LA Galaxy players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings after Matchday 10 of the 2024 season.
Galaxy - Mass Confrontation Policy
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the LA Galaxy in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 21. The Galaxy have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Greg Vanney.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defenders Mauricio Cuevas and Julián Aude, midfielder Gastón Brugman, and forward Gabriel Pec have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Zavaleta fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 70th minute of the Galaxy’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 21.