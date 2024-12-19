LA Galaxy, Nashville SC swap midfielders Gastón Brugman, Sean Davis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LA receive: Sean Davis
- NSH receive: Gastón Brugman, Up to $100k GAM
Defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy have acquired central midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in exchange for central midfielder Gastón Brugman, the clubs announced Thursday.
Nashville could receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if Davis meets certain performance-based metrics. They also retain a portion of Davis' 2025 salary budget charge.
Davis to LA
Davis, 31, has played 10 MLS seasons spanning the New York Red Bulls (2015-21) and Nashville (2022-24). He has 5g/28a in 276 matches across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
While with New York, Davis won two Supporters' Shield titles (2015, '18).
"Sean brings a wealth of experience as an MLS homegrown player, former captain and two-time Supporters' Shield winner who will greatly benefit the Galaxy roster on and off the pitch," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.
"We look forward to adding Sean to our midfield group as we build towards the beginning of the 2025 campaign."
Brugman to Nashville
Brugman, 32, joined LA midway through the 2022 season after playing for Italian side Parma Calcio 1913. He tallied 5g/10a in 65 matches across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Earlier this month, the former Uruguay youth international was named MLS Cup 2024 MVP presented by Audi.
"To maintain a championship-caliber roster in Major League Soccer, teams are often forced to make difficult contractual decisions, and today’s trade is evidence of that," said Kuntz.
"Gastón is a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and an even better person. He made countless contributions to the Galaxy on the field and in the locker room during his time with the club, and none was more important than his 2024 MLS Cup MVP performance earlier this month. We wish Gastón and his family all the best in this next step in his career."
2025 lookahead
Heading into 2025, LA are readying for Concacaf Champions Cup play. Nashville are undergoing a squad revamp after a 13th-place Eastern Conference finish.
