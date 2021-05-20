LA Galaxy look at Portland clash as another chance to show hot start is for real

It's safe to say the LA Galaxy have exceeded expectation through the first five matches of Greg Vanney's first season, but heading into Week 6 of the MLS season, the jury remains out as to how much of it is sustainable.

With that in mind, Saturday's road matchup with the Portland Timbers (3:30 pm ET, ABC, ESPN Deportes), couldn't be a much better opportunity to show that 2021 really is the dawn of a new era for the club as they get set for a bout at one of the league's most hostile opposing venues in Providence Park against a veteran Timbers side that are a perennial Western Conference contender.

Speaking to reporters on his Thursday video call, Vanney said that taking points in games like this is an important part of his team's development as they continue the process of imparting his tactics and identity and look to improve on their 4-1-0 start.

"It's always a difficult place to play," Vanney said. "For us, it's to continue to keep building on what we're trying to do and who we're trying to be ultimately when we achieve being the best version of us is to continue to take steps forward. I thought we did so this past weekend in a couple different ways. We want to continue to work on ourselves defensively, become more difficult to play against, more difficult for teams to get into our half. I thought we did a nice job this past weekend of really protecting our goal again and our box, but I would still want us to be a little bit more difficult for oppositions to get out of their half and into our half.