LAFC sign Romanian forward Alexandru Băluță 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed forward Alexandru Băluță for the remainder of the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Romanian international was a free agent after last playing for reigning Romanian top-flight champions FCSB.

Before joining LAFC, Băluță tallied 82 goals and 56 assists in 439 first-team appearances spanning clubs in Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic. He's won seven club titles and played in several European competitions.

Internationally, Băluță has one goal in eight appearances for Romania. He last featured in a 2021 friendly against England.

"Alex arrives with a wealth of experience from top European leagues and international competition," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "We felt it was important to add another attacking option to what is already a strong group to strengthen our chances of winning trophies this year.

"Alex’s attacking qualities and versatility will be valuable assets for our team, and it was encouraging to see he is as excited as we are about the opportunity."

Băluță is LAFC's third attack-minded signing of the summer. They previously acquired two players from the English Premier League: forward Son Heung-Min for a league-record fee (Tottenham Hotspur) and midfielder Andrew Moran on loan (Brighton & Hove Albion).