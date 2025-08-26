Leagues Cup: LA Galaxy look to flip the script on Seattle Sounders

The reigning MLS Cup champions have toiled near the bottom of the league table for virtually all of this year's regular-season campaign. But with two more wins in Leagues Cup 2025, they'd improbably find themselves hoisting a trophy in front of their home fans for the second time in less than a year.

"I think it's a fair statement to say that [winning Leagues Cup] would save the season," head coach Greg Vanney said at his MD-1 press conference. "It gives something for this team to look back on as a legacy and, as I said earlier, it gives our fan base something to celebrate.

"I think it will say a lot about this group, even though we got off to a bad start," Vanney noted. "Maybe it says that we just needed to find ourselves a little bit and that we really are a good group."