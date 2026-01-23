LA Galaxy extend Matheus Nascimento's loan from Botafogo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have extended forward Matheus Nascimento's loan from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo through June 2026 with a purchase option, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Brazil youth international spent the 2025 season on loan with LA, contributing 6g/4a in 28 appearances across all competitions.

He will continue to occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

"Matheus became an important part of our squad in the 2025 season, and we’ve been impressed with the impact he’s made since joining," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

"He’s shown the qualities we believed in when we brought him here, and as he’s settled into the squad, we’re giving him every opportunity to thrive in 2026."

Nascimento made 98 appearances with Botafogo before last year's loan, recording 12g/7a. At the international level, he represented Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Galaxy begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 22 against New York City FC (7 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.