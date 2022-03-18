LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo named to Mexico's World Cup Qualifying roster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo has been named to Mexico’s World Cup Qualifying roster for the impending final three-game Concacaf Octagonal slate later this March, the federation announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old right back was one of 29 players called in by manager Tata Martino as the region’s Qatar 2022 spots get finalized. Other MLS connections are in the midfield, with Houston Dynamo FC summertime arrival Hector Herrera and Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro (on loan at Liga MX’s Monterrey) both tabbed by the former Atlanta United boss.

Mexico enter the upcoming qualifiers sitting third in the Octagonal standings, with a marquee match vs. the United States at Estadio Azteca (March 24) starting the sprint before a trip to Honduras (March 27) and visit from El Salvador (March 30). They have 21 points from a 6W-2L-3D record, only trailing the US on goal differential.

Concacaf's top three teams earn an automatic bid to the World Cup, while the fourth-place team enters an inter-confederation playoff in June against Oceania's representative.

Araujo is in his fourth season with LA, notching one goal and 11 assists across 70 matches (62 starts) after becoming a locked-in starter under manager Greg Vanney. The dual-national represented the US at the youth levels and even made his senior debut in a December 2020 international friendly vs. El Salvador, then switched associations across Concacaf’s longstanding rivalry.

Araujo has made two appearances for Mexico, debuting in a December 2021 international friendly vs. Chile before making his World Cup qualifying debut off the bench last month vs. Panama.

Also of note, LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and LAFC forward Carlos Vela continue to be omitted from Martino’s WCQ rosters. LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez wasn't selected, and Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido is out long-term following knee surgery.

Mexico have qualified for every World Cup since 1994, advancing to the Round of 16 – but not past that stage – in those seven subsequent tournaments.

Mexico LA Galaxy Julian Araujo Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Related Stories

Official: Houston Dynamo sign Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera for summer
Recap: Canada 2, Mexico 1
Iceteca! Canada vs. Mexico set for incredible wintry scenes in Edmonton
More News
More News
How does a star forward approach being a transfer target?
Voices: Charlie Davies

How does a star forward approach being a transfer target?
LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo named to Mexico's World Cup Qualifying roster

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo named to Mexico's World Cup Qualifying roster
Key takeaways from chaotic week as NYCFC & Seattle Sounders reach CCL semifinals
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Key takeaways from chaotic week as NYCFC & Seattle Sounders reach CCL semifinals
Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line
Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (1-4 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (1-4 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)
USMNT names 27-player roster for March World Cup Qualifying window
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT names 27-player roster for March World Cup Qualifying window
More News
Video
Video
Can Philly get revenge on NYCFC for playoff exit?
1:42

Can Philly get revenge on NYCFC for playoff exit?
HIGHLIGHTS: Club León vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 17, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Club León vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 17, 2022
GOAL: Fidel Ambríz, León - 91st minute
0:55

GOAL: Fidel Ambríz, León - 91st minute
PENALTY: William Tesillo, Club Leon - 47th minute
0:45

PENALTY: William Tesillo, Club Leon - 47th minute
More Video